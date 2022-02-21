Surrey Spotlight: Ocean Park Dog Training

Ocean Park Dog Training is an award winning dog training and behaviour counselling establishment right here in surrey! Owner and head trainer and instructor Bonnie is an advocate for force free, reward based dog training. Bonnie brings her knowledge and experience working with shelter dogs and pet dogs into advancing others understanding of pet dog behaviour. Ocean park dog training has everything from puppy classes to teen classes, online options and so much more. Get rates, and more information at oceanparkdogtraining.com and hear my full interview with Bonnie below. She talks more about her education and past experience with dogs and how she got to where she is today!