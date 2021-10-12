Surrey Spotlight: The Local Space in Surrey BC

Hi friends!

This week for our Surrey Spotlight, Kate had a quick chat with Sasha from The Local Space to hear all about their Surrey Location!

The Local Space is your our one stop shop for all your favourite local brands from all over Canada*; featuring bath & body, apparel and giftware from some of the best brands (and some that are up and coming too!). They pride themselves on being able to offer the community an option of supporting other local families by shopping from over 100+ local brands – it’s like a market that never closes!

Learn more about the team at The Local Space HERE.

Listen to our interview below:

Find them in South Surrey at:

15745 Croydon Drive Unit E108, Surrey, BC

(604) 202-0262

Monday – Thursday, 10am – 5pm

Friday, 10am – 6pm

Saturday, 10am – 5pm

Sunday 11am – 4pm

Happy Shopping!

-Kate Tattersall