SurreyCats asking public for food donations for starving cats

The Surrey Community Cat Foundation (SurreyCats) is asking the public for cat food donations for people who need help feeding their cats.

“COVID-19 has been tough on both people and animals,” says Lubna Ekramoddoullah, SurreyCats volunteer. “The pandemic has prevented people from regularly donating to our pet food bank, which has caused our food stock to be dangerously low. People are struggling to feed their cats and the strays they care for, including the volunteers in the community who manage feeding stations for feral cats.”

SurreyCats partners with the Surrey Urban Mission and many local stores to assist cat guardians who need help to feed the animals in their care—both cats they own and stray and feral cats in the community.

“Because cats are not getting enough to eat, they are at a higher risk for illness and death,” continues Ekramoddoullah. “We’re asking the public for cat food donations to feed these starving animals. Through their donations, community members can have a direct impact on improving the health and welfare of these cats.”

Canned and dry cat food can be donated at the following locations:

Pet Solutions Supermarket (10602 King George Highway or 6447 120 Street)

Fraser Heights Animal Hospital and Guildford Pet Supplies (15575 104 Avenue)

Pet Food ‘N More (7380 King George Blvd)

Mother Hubbard’s Pet Food & Supplies (1812 152 Street)