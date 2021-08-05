Surrey’s Summer Park Cleanup Series Begins TODAY!

Looking for more ways to get involved within our community? This blog post is for you!

Make an impact this summer by helping clean up a park near you!

From today, August 4th to September 29th: Come together to help keep our parks clean and beautiful. This summer, Parks staff will be at various Surrey Parks with litter pickup supplies for you to use. Together we can make a difference and build a greener, healthier, and safer community.

There are many different ways you can help and there are many locations!

Drop-in participation

Simply drop by the Park Cleanup tent and talk to City of Surrey staff.

Pre-registration for this program is no longer required. All ages are welcome to participate. No experience necessary. Tools and training provided by Surrey Parks Staff.

Registered Volunteers

Looking to gain volunteer hours? If you are already a registered City of Surrey Volunteer you can register through your MyImpactPage account. (Credit: Surrey.ca)

Interested? Find more information, park locations, schedules and registration pages HERE!

Have fun and #lovewhereyoulive!

-Kate