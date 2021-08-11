Surrey’s August Tree Sale Starts Next Week!

From August 18th to September 1st, Purchase up to 3 trees to plant in your yard!

Your new trees will increase your property value, help the environment, provide shade and insulation for your home, and make your neighbourhood more livable. Each tree planted contributes to growing the urban forest and increases tree canopy coverage across the City (Surrey.ca).

Sounds fun right? If you want to learn more and get more information on what trees are available you can click HERE.

Let us know which ones you pick out!

