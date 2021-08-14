Test Results of Vancouvers Air Quality Among Other Major Cities is Scary

WOW we are having quite the smokey day. No mountains or far buildings in sight, and a very thick and humid day all around. We can all tell that this air quality as a result of the wildfires is bad… but we just found out HOW bad. As of today, Vancouver has the worst air quality in THE World… Oh no..

According to IQ Air’s World Major City Air Quality list, Vancouver ranks first among major cities with the worst air quality, beating out notable cities such as Dubai and Mexico City.

Other cities in the Pacific Northwest, such as Seattle and Portland, have also made the list, although Vancouver is the frontrunner.

The high ranking comes as wildfire smoke causes hazy skies over the city.

“Outflow winds are bringing smoke from wildfires burning in BC and Washington into and over the region, contributing to elevated fine particulate matter concentrations and hazy skies,” Environment Canada said in an advisory.

IQ Air bases its rankings on the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) air quality index (AQI) in order to “translate pollutant concentrations to a relatable scale for risk to health.”

This scale ranges from 0 to 500, where 0 is considered good air quality, 51 to 100 is moderate, 101 to 150 is unhealthy for sensitive groups, 151 to 200 is unhealthy, 201 to 300 is very unhealthy, and 301 to 500 is hazardous to health.

IQ Air notes that wildfires “release a range of air toxins including particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), carbon monoxide, and nitrogen dioxide. Among these, fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, is most often present at the riskiest levels to health” (DailyHive).

This combined with the extreme heat has made day time a struggle for many. A statement from the health authorities says hot temperatures can be especially dangerous for the young, the elderly or ill, those working or exercising outside, people living alone or dealing with mental health issues, and the homeless or inadequately housed.

In fact, fifteen temperature records were set yesterday in B-C — including highs in Victoria and Comox that shattered records set 101 years ago.

So PLEASE do you best to stay safe and healthy while we wait this out. There will be many more beautiful days ahead with clear skies and mild temperatures.

Are you staying in this weekend to avoid the smoke? Are you going to tough it out and make plans? Join the conversation on social media @Pulse1077!

-Kate