The Top Restaurants & Bars In Canada Have Been Released And BC Has MULTIPLE On The List!

There are lots of bars and restaurants in Canada but now we know the best of the best and some of them are right in our backyard!
Here’s the full list of Canada’s 100 Best Top 20 Best New Restaurants across the country:
- Major Tom, Calgary
- Osteria Giulia, Toronto
- D.O.P., Calgary
- Taverne Bernhardts, Toronto
- Pompette, Toronto
- Mimi Chinese, Toronto
- Eight, Calgary
- Pichai, Montreal
- The Pine, Collingwood
- Nupo, Calgary
- 20 Victoria, Toronto
- Gia, Montreal
- Say Mercy!, Vancouver
- Baan Lao, Richmond
- Enigma Toronto, 2020, Toronto
- Mastard, Montreal
- Jin Bar, Calgary
- Orchard, Calgary
- Aburi Hana, Toronto
- The Restaurant at Phantom Creek Estates, Oliver
Here’s the Best Top 5 Bars across the country.
- Civil Liberties
- Botanist – Fairmont Pacific Rim
- The Keefer Bar – China Town
- Blnd Tger Dumplings – China Town (order #7 on the menu to get taken into the secret bar)
- Atwater Cocktail Club