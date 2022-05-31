The Top Restaurants & Bars In Canada Have Been Released And BC Has MULTIPLE On The List!

By May 31, 2022Community, Jaclyn

There are lots of bars and restaurants in Canada but now we know the best of the best and some of them are right in our backyard!

Here’s the full list of Canada’s 100 Best Top 20 Best New Restaurants across the country:

  1. Major Tom, Calgary
  2. Osteria Giulia, Toronto
  3. D.O.P., Calgary
  4. Taverne Bernhardts, Toronto
  5. Pompette, Toronto
  6. Mimi Chinese, Toronto
  7. Eight, Calgary
  8. Pichai, Montreal
  9. The Pine, Collingwood
  10. Nupo, Calgary
  11. 20 Victoria, Toronto
  12. Gia, Montreal
  13. Say Mercy!, Vancouver
  14. Baan Lao, Richmond
  15. Enigma Toronto, 2020, Toronto
  16. Mastard, Montreal
  17. Jin Bar, Calgary
  18. Orchard, Calgary
  19. Aburi Hana, Toronto
  20. The Restaurant at Phantom Creek Estates, Oliver

Here’s the Best Top 5 Bars across the country.

  1. Civil Liberties
  2. Botanist – Fairmont Pacific Rim
  3. The Keefer Bar – China Town
  4. Blnd Tger Dumplings – China Town (order #7 on the menu to get taken into the secret bar)
  5. Atwater Cocktail Club

 