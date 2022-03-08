There’s A Hotline you Can Call To Get Positive Words Of Encouragement From Kindergarteners And It’s ADORABLE!

An elementary school in northern California launched a free hotline called Peptoc that features encouraging words from kindergarteners. There are also options to get life advice, and hear kids laughing.

A teacher named Jessica Martin came up with it. She says she was inspired by how positive her students are, even during the pandemic. So she thought it might inspire other people, and she was right. The hotline launched late last month. And within two days, they were already getting 700 calls an hour. If you feel like you need a smile or want to put a smile on someone else’s face, the number is 707-998-8410!