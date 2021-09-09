There’s a New Metro Vancouver Coffee Shop IN A VAN!

As a HUGE coffee fan and someone who loves to support small, locally run, female owned businesses – I am pretty excited to tell you all about this coffee shop on wheels!

Vielle Café is a specialty coffee shop based out of a 1994 Ford Aerostar van. SO COOL!

Owner Aimerance Merveille first got the family van in October 2020 and spruced it up to bring her vision to life, and officially opened in August of 2021.

Here’s some quotes from her interview with Daily Hive:

“The menu’s vast and simple all at once,” Merveille said to Daily Hive by email. They serve espresso classics like lattes, flat whites, and cappuccinos. But they also have Cubanos, Cortados, and Macchiatos.

For eats, they’re serving up treats from local bakers in the area, including Oldhand, The Polly Fox, and Common Good Ice Cream Lounge.

“Aside from loving a good cup of coffee, Veille Café loves to celebrate people,” said Merveille. “The café’s motto is ‘Building relational bridges with quality coffee + quality eats,’ so people are a big element of why Veille Café exists.”

The menu will also be graced by special drinks moving into the fall. They’ll be “named after the people that folks at Veille Café love, inspired by flavours that said people enjoy a lot.”

Merveille says it’s “a fun way to just have us think of someone else, and ponder different ways we can all celebrate the people in our lives, as well as even find new people to start celebrating, too.”

“The thing that coffee loving nerds have been the most excited for has been coffee flights!” said Merveille, who serves up two different kinds of flights on Friday mornings.

The Same But Different Flight (SBD) has three, four-ounce drinks made of one coffee bean, but brewed three different ways.

The Different And Same Flight (DAS) features three different types of beans, brewed the exact same way by any brewing method you choose.

“These flights are fun for people who really love their coffee and love to nerd out about the different ways that each breeding method highlights different notes and elements of a given blend or bean,” Merveille said.

“They’re also just a really fun thing for those who are intrigued by coffee but don’t quite get the hype behind all the different brewing methods. It’s a good way to start learning those differences without having to spend all that time trying to brew a thousand different ways for yourself at home.”