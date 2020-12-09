This Guy Met His Biological Father For The First Time Dressed As Buddy The Elf & The Video Is EVERYTHING! Watch HERE!

Doug Henning and his father Raul met for the first time at Boston’s Logan Airport (after getting all-clear COVID-19 tests). While the father and son had been video chatting together for several months, this year’s Thanksgiving holiday was their first face-to-face meeting. To break the ice, Henning wore an outfit inspired by Buddy the Elf, and sang an iconic song from the Christmas movie, and it is AMAZING! You have to watch the video below! And if you’ve never seen Elf… which do you live under a rock? kidding! I’ve posted the video of the original song below as well!