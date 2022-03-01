TikTok Announces Videos Can Now Be Up to TEN Minutes Long!

Prepare to never see your teen again!

TikTok’s announced videos can now be up to TEN MINUTES long on the app!! Seriously who needs to spend ten minutes watching someone splatter spaghetti on their kitchen counter or dance to ‘Fancy Like’ with their Dad?! Ha ha!

Back when the social media platform came out in 2016 videos videos had a 15 second limit. Then it was upped it to one minute, three…now 10!!!!!

Pulse Afternoon Drive Host Kate jokes all the time on how addicted she is to TikTok. After hearing today’s announcement, I may have to send a search team over to her apartment this weekend to make sure she’s actually eating and bathing and not on her 8.584 watch of cat videos.

Keep in mind (if you haven’t caught on already) I know literally nothing about TikTok and have no interest using it, but when I heard today’s announcement I still stopped and thought “Hmmm that’s interesting timing.”

Last month the app released a study that shows TikTokers are 1.5x more likely to immediately go out and buy something they discovered on the platform compared to other platforms’ users.

Why not make videos as long as possible so there’s that more chances for people to discover brands and things they love? CHA-CHING! CHA-CHING! CHA-CHING!

Now, let’s just hope their eyes and thumbs are functionable enough to actually go and buy the stuff after!