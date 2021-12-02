US To Require Canadians Travelling By Air To Get COVID-19 Test 24 Hours Before.. Not 72

Canadians and other international visitors travelling to the US by air will need to get a COVID-19 test no later than a day before they fly out, starting next week.

US President Joe Biden is updating the current 72-hour pre-departure COVID-19 testing rule “regardless of nationality or vaccination status,” according to a news release issued by the White House on December 2.

The updated travel guideline is part of a bigger plan by the US government to implement public health measures to combat the spread of Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant of concern. President Biden is expected to announce more specifics today.

There is no mention of updated rules for Canadians crossing via land borders. Currently, US guidelines don’t require testing when crossing by land.

Canada’s testing rules for inbound travelers remain the same, requiring people to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of flight departure or arrival at a land border.