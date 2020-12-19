Vice President Mike Pence Gets COVID-19 Vaccine Live on TV!

Mike Pence got a much publicized poke Friday!

The U.S Vice President stepped up and got his COVID-19 vaccine live on TV. It was hard not to laugh at the whole thing, it was so intense! Must’ve had a dozen doctors around him, felt like I was watching a scene out of Austin Powers “…prepare the laser!”

There, in front of million of Americans the vaccine was jabbed into his arm as Pence smiled on.

But he isn’t the only one! U.S President-Elect Joe Biden is set to get his live on TV Monday with Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris set to follow after Christmas (prob a good idea not to get it done at the same time!)

Trump meanwhile was nowhere to be seen. The only shots he’s taking these days is on the golf course!