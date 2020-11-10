Where and How to Observe Remembrance Day this year

Remembrance Day will look different this year in the midst of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, public health orders have restricted all gatherings in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions. As such, people are being advised not to attend this year’s Remembrance Day ceremonies in person, but rather observe at home with their household. For those looking to observe the day while witnessing official ceremonies, a number of municipalities will be hosting virtual events and broadcasting them to the public.

Surrey

The annual ceremony at the cenotaph in Cloverdale will take place virtually this year. The ceremony will be broadcast on the City of Surrey’s Facebook page, and the Heritage Surrey Facebook page.

The Surrey City Orchestra will also produce a free concert that follows the traditional Remembrance Day service. The full concert will be available at www.surreycityorchestra.org.

Delta

The City of Delta will be providing a virtual pre-recorded commemoration and will observe two minutes of silence amongst staff and patrons at all Delta facilities at 11 am.

White Rock

The City said it is working with the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 8, to record a ceremony, complete with the traditional songs, readings and two minutes of silence. The ceremony will be shown on the City’s Facebook page, starting at 10:45 am. The event is also available from the Legion’s Branch 8 Facebook page.

Langley City

Langley City is producing a pre-recorded rendition of the Remembrance Day Ceremony that will be shared with the community on November 11, 2020.

Pitt Meadows

A ceremony will be live-streamed on the City’s Facebook page, beginning at 10:45 am.

Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Legion Branch #88 is developing an online, livestream presentation in place of the annual parade and gathering at Memorial Peace Park. The livestream ceremony starts at 10:45 am.