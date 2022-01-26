World Remembers Kobe Bryant Two Years After His Death

It was two years ago today that Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and nine other people were killed in a horrific helicopter crash.

Do you remember where you were when the news broke?

It’s weird, for some reason I always remember where I was when I found out a mega superstar had died.

When Whitney Houston died I was hanging with my roommates in Vancouver, with Michael Jackson I was serving fish and chips in White Rock, and for Kobe Bryant I was enjoying a relaxing day flying a drone on the Fraser River when I looked down and saw the tweet, and like most people I was absolutely gutted.

Sure, I’m not the biggest sports fan and I don’t personally know Kobe, but I grew up watching him on TV so it still hits you hard. Especially the fact he died at only 41 years old. I always loved his advice when it came to achieving success. “Be yourself. That’s it. Be You.”

Bryant’s wife Vanessa is still suing LA County after it was reported some sheriff’s allegedly passed around pictures of the burnt out helicopter scene in bars and award galas.

The trial is set for February 22nd.